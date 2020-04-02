Amid coronavirus, Mwepu has more time to pray, read

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WITH the coronavirus having brought the world of sport to a halt and no realistic return date on the horizon, Austria-based midfielder Enock Mwepu is utilising the break to focus on his personal growth.

The Chipolopolo midfielder, who plies his trade with Redbull Salzburg alongside compatriot Patson Daka, says despite the bleak situation brought by the pandemic, the period can be used to advance positive ideas for mental stability.

Many professional athletes have been left anxious as they struggle to cope with the uncertainty that lies ahead with global sport at a