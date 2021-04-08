Amazing Northern Circuit: A holiday destination

BETTY CHABALA

THE Northern Circuit is a term used to describe, identify and market the tourism endowments found in the northern part of Zambia.

The circuit comprises Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and Central provinces.

The circuit has a rich and diverse tourism product base. These include waterfalls, lakes, wildlife, animal sanctuaries, traditional ceremonies, unspoilt white-sandy beaches, cultural heritage and natural heritage sites in almost all the provinces.

The circuit has rich mineral deposits, especially gemstones, salt, and slate stone.

It boasts of an international port – Mpulungu – creating easy access to the Great Lakes region.

Waterfalls, rivers, lakes

The circuit commands 40 percent of the Southern African Development Community freshwater resources and has rivers and lakes compared to none in