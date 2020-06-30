‘Amai Busa’ in X-video

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

POLICE have launched an investigation into a leaked sex video of a couple in the act. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the graphic video, which has been widely shared on various platforms, a woman, only identified as ‘Amai Busa’ [pastor’s wife], is seen in the act with a youthful man whose face is barely recognisable.

It is alleged the woman is based in Chingola and is married to a pastor at a named church.

The woman is alleged to be in an affair with the CLICK TO READ MORE