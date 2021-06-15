Alpha Blessed rolls out chicken, pig training programme

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ALPHA Blessed Poultry Farm is rolling out a chicken and pig training programme aimed at empowering farmers. Chief executive officer Isaac Sikazwe said in an interview recently that the training programme will be an eye-opener for those planning to embark on the poultry business journey. “The programme is called Alpha Bankers, which will allow a minimum savings of K1,000 per person. For instance, someone saves a K10,000, they will automatically gain a 10 percent, which is K1,000, whether they borrow or not,” Mr Sikazwe said. He said the programme, which started early this year and will run up to December 2022, is targeting Lusaka farmers before being rolled out to other provinces. Mr Sikazwe said farmers will be put in groups of 10 and each member will have access to free technical support, 204 chicks, bags of feed and medication for chicks, among others.

"We have so far given out 2,060 chicks, 156 bags of feed and medicines amounting to K200,000, and by the end of the cycle we will spend K400,000," he said. Mr Sikazwe is hopeful that