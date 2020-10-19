Alluvial gold price soars

NANCY MWAPE, Rufunsa

THE price of alluvial gold in Zambia has risen to K1,000 per kilogramme from K600 following Government’s decision to formalise the open market by establishing pilot gold trading lines in four districts.

Currently, pilot gold trading is conducted in Rufunsa in Lusaka Province, and Vubwi, Lumezi and Lusangazi districts in Eastern Province.

ZCCM-Investments Holdings (IH) chief executive officer Mabvuto Chipata said: “With the establishment of pilot gold trading lines, miners are no longer exploited as it was before ZCCM-IH went into the market.”

Mr Chipata said the sector has immense potential to create wealth and jobs for local communities.

"We have also seen an increase in the realisation by the miners to be compliant