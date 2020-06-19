‘Allow MSMEs to easily access K10bn relief’

LUCY LUMBE

Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE District Business Association chairperson Banwell Mwila has urged Government to incorporate district business associations (DBAs) during the disbursement of the K10 billion economic stimulus relief package.

Mr Mwila said most micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are unable to access money from financial institutions because of the restrictive conditions and requirements.

He said in an interview that Government must formulate a deliberate policy that will allow MSMEs to easily access the economic stimulus relief package.

“Some banks have started giving out the funds to people who have applied and met the requirements, but they have not relaxed the conditions. The guidelines were given to financial institutions that conditions should be relaxed when disbursing the loans but this is not happening,” Mr Mwila said.

He said it is unfortunate that terms and conditions designed by financial institutions are making it difficult for some businesses to access the package. CLICK TO READ MORE