Allow firms to absorb Kwacha gains

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

THE Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) says there is need to allow businesses to absorb the impact of the gains made by the Kwacha because its sudden and steep appreciation may end up hurting some entities.

BAZ chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza said initially the appreciation of the local currency was gradual.

“But this took a spike in the last two weeks. The nature of a sudden and steep appreciation of the Kwacha may end up hurting some businesses,” Mr Mwanza said in response to a press query.

"Therefore it is important that businesses are allowed to gradually absorb this shock and allow the lag effect to settle in the pricing of imported goods and for locally manufactured goods, to allow for the settling of import price adjustments for the imported raw materials and