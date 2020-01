MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FOOTBALL administrator Ricky Mamfunda says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) should level the playing field by allowing those aspiring to contest for positions at the March elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) to start campaigning.

FAZ has banned pre–electoral campaigns ahead of the much anticipated polls with Football House stating that the campaign period is not yet open.