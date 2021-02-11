Allione cruises on flyovers

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ALLIONE Consulting Engineers has assured Government that works on the two remaining flyover bridges under the Lusaka city decongestion project will be completed by the end of this month.

Allione is providing consulting engineering services to the US$289 million Indian Export and Import Bank-funded project being undertaken by AFCONS Infrastructure Limited of India.

Speaking when Minister of Local Government Charles Banda and his delegation inspected the projects yesterday, Allione project director Chabota Kaliba said the flyover bridge at Munali roundabout will be usable to motorists after February 25 this year, and be ready for official commissioning thereafter.

The one being built at Longacres roundabout will be ready by end of April.

“We are just remaining with final touches such as paint works, putting safety ramps and rails and ensuring that all components of the CLICK TO READ MORE