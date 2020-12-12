Alliance Francaise in Lusaka comes alive

MACKSON WASAMUNU

Lusaka

THERE was a time you could trust Alliance Francaise to provide the entertainment on a Friday or Saturday even when everywhere else it seemed to be a dry weekend, to use the cliché of the business.

The entire calendar for Alliance Francaise seemed always full.

It was indeed a hub for culture and arts.

Alliance Francaise did indeed make the British Council look pale in terms of significance. If you were new in Lusaka, you would think Zambia was a former French colony, such was the vibrancy of Alliance Francaise. You could count on them bringing in the top talent from the Francophone countries. Millennials would say the doppest talent. CLICK