Alleged love proposal turns deadly

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, NANCY SIAME

Ndola, Lusaka

A 48-YEAR-OLD man of Luanshya has allegedly killed his friend aged 28 after suspecting him of proposing love to his 65-year-old mother.

Michael Munanga, of house number D48 Kambilombilo Township, allegedly used a stone to repeatedly hit Victor Mutambo, whom he suspected of proposing love to his mother while the two were drinking beer.

Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened around 18:00 hours on Saturday at Kashikishi Tavern in Kambilombilo.

Mr Chushi said this was after Mr Mutambo was allegedly seen talking to the suspect’s mother in a suspicious manner.

He said Munanga allegedly picked a stone and repeatedly hit