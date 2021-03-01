Alleged love proposal turns deadly

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, NANCY SIAME
Ndola, Lusaka
A 48-YEAR-OLD man of Luanshya has allegedly killed his friend aged 28 after suspecting him of proposing love to his 65-year-old mother.
Michael Munanga, of house number D48 Kambilombilo Township, allegedly used a stone to repeatedly hit Victor Mutambo, whom he suspected of proposing love to his mother while the two were drinking beer.
Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in a statement yesterday that the incident happened around 18:00 hours on Saturday at Kashikishi Tavern in Kambilombilo.
Mr Chushi said this was after Mr Mutambo was allegedly seen talking to the suspect’s mother in a suspicious manner.
He said Munanga allegedly picked a stone and repeatedly hit
