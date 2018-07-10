All Zambians deserve quality healthcare, says First Lady

MUMBA MWANSA, Chipata

FIRST Lady Esther Lungu says Zambians countrywide should have access to affordable healthcare services to enhance their productivity.

Mrs Lungu said it is still a challenge for citizens in some parts of the country to access quality healthcare services.

She said she will continue supplementing Government’s efforts in the provision of quality healthcare through the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

Mrs Lungu, who is on a tour of Eastern Province, was speaking here yesterday ahead of the commissioning of an eye clinic at Chipata Central Hospital.

"The whole idea is to enhance the health of the people of Zambia, especially in these areas, these facilities are not