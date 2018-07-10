News

All Zambians deserve quality healthcare, says First Lady

July 10, 2018
FIRST Lady Esther Lungu visiting patients with eye problems at Mwami Adventist Mission Hospital awaiting evacuation for surgery to Chipata Central Hospital, where an eye camp has been set up by the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust and the International Islamic Relief for Southern Africa yesterday. PICTURES: THOMAS NSAMA

MUMBA MWANSA, Chipata
FIRST Lady Esther Lungu says Zambians countrywide should have access to affordable healthcare services to enhance their productivity.
Mrs Lungu said it is still a challenge for citizens in some parts of the country to access quality healthcare services.
She said she will continue supplementing Government’s efforts in the provision of quality healthcare through the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.
Mrs Lungu, who is on a tour of Eastern Province, was speaking here yesterday ahead of the commissioning of an eye clinic at Chipata Central Hospital.
"The whole idea is to enhance the health of the people of Zambia, especially in these areas, these facilities are not

