All we want is peace

WE ECHO President Hakainde Hichilema’s call to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The President made the call when he met Russia’s new envoy to Zambia and other diplomats newly accredited to Zambia, at State House yesterday.

Now, three months after the conflict started on February 20, it is clear that the victims of this war are not only Ukrainians who have suffered bombardment, or the Russian soldiers who have died on the battlefield, no. The victims are spread across the globe, thousands of kilometres away from Kyiv and Moscow. This is because war, like wildfire, has a way to cross boundaries, to rage uncontrollably and to affect people otherwise uninterested in the war or the reasons that led to the war in the first place.

Conflict within a country is devastating, so is conflict that happens in one’s backyard. But in a highly globalised world that we find ourselves living today, even conflict far afield has a way of affecting us in ways unimaginable. Few of our citizens could have imagined at the beginning of this conflict that our country would not just sit on the fence as a mere spectator, but would be drawn into the conflict in a very uncomfortable way. Even after warnings from bodies such as the United Nations (UN) about the global impact of the war, it still seemed a bit too remote to have any bearing on our country. Just few days after the conflict, the UN had warned that the war would affect food security in Africa. Russia and Ukraine, both often referred to as the world’s breadbasket, are major players in the export of wheat and sunflower to Africa. Russia is also one of the largest producers of oil, and the impact on the commodity was almost immediate, with price hikes in many countries in Europe and Africa, as well as shortages in others. This is the reality we now find ourselves in. The economic ramifications facing our nation are already substantial. While we do not concern ourselves with the intricacies of the war – the justification of it by Moscow, nor do we take the side of Ukraine – we stand on the side of all those peace-loving citizens of the world calling for an immediate end to the conflict. We believe to every conflict there is a peaceful solution. We also understand President Hichilema’s frustration at the conflict because of the economic programmes he has set in motion to reset our country’s economy and to spur development. But for as long as the conflict continues unabated, Government’s economic plans risk being jeopardised.

What is worse is that this conflict comes at the back of another global crisis in form of COVID-19, which crippled the global economy. Indeed, like Mr Hichilema put it, we cannot just look away and pretend as if we are unaffected by the conflict. We are affected and we all share in his concerns. “It is my noble duty on behalf of Zambians and the global community to say this. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is of great concern to us,” the President said, adding: “If I didn’t say this, I would be deceiving ourselves on the reality on the ground. We wish to see an end to that war like yesterday and we encourage your country, Ukraine and all of us to work together to end that war.” Yes, the world has seen enough bloodshed and misery already; the world has seen enough economic turmoil. There has to be an end to the conflict, after all there is no victor in war, only victims.