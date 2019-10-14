All set for India-Southern Africa Conclave

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA today hosts the India-Southern Africa Regional Conclave with the view of identifying and harnessing strong economic business partnerships with India and Southern African countries.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma is optimistic that conclave will result in more increased business linkages, partnerships and ultimately improve the Zambia and India trade and investments volume.

Mr Yaluma said at a media briefing on Friday that the conclave will not only provide an opportunity to interact, but also a platform for Indian and African private sectors and key financial institutions to identify priority areas and