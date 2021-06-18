All or nothing

LUMWANA Radiants have spent most of the season trying to avoid relegation, but their fate could finally be sealed today if they lose to fellow demotion-threatened team Indeni in a lunchtime kick-off at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.However, it may not just be Lumwana and Indeni who will be involved in the relegation battle at Arthur Davies, as even the owners of the stadium, Power, are not yet safe and will be hoping to reap maximum points against Lusaka Dynamos to swim to safety. For Dynamos, their target is a top-four finish and with a win over Power today, they could almost realise that dream as they will move into the third place with 50 points. But although all the four teams have something to play for, it is Lumwana and Indeni who seem to be under pressure. “It will be like a war, this is a game we need to win for us to have chances of surviving relegation,” Indeni coach Mwenya Chipepo said. “We have played many games but this one in particular is more important, we have prepared well and the good thing is that everyone knows the importance of this game.”While Chipepo and his team have spent sleepless nights strategising Lumwana’s fall, their opponents have equally been working overtime to find a way of winning today’s match for them to live for another day, which is the last day of the season. “We still have chances of surviving relegation but the game that will decide is the one we are playing tomorrow (today) against Indeni,” Lumwana coach Bilton Musonda said. “If we win today, we will keep our hopes, so it will be like a cup final match for us, we have worked hard and we are ready to face them.”Indeni are 14th on the table with 38 points, at par with Nkana with only a better goal difference keeping them above, while Lumwana sit second from the bottom with 33 points, and a loss or even a draw today will CLICK TO READ MORE