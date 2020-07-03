All opposition leaders want presidency – Nevers

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

POLITICAL success through alliances is untenable in Zambia because opposition political party leaders all want to be head of State, MMD president Nevers Mumba has said.

Amid calls by some opposition party leaders that they form an alliance against the governing Patriotic Front (PF), Dr Mumba said yesterday that this is untenable.

Speaking during a media briefing dubbed ‘Conversation with Zambians’, Dr Mumba said political alliances which do not have blessings of the people cannot work and so he will go solo as MMD candidate in next year’s general elections.

He said it is difficult to have a formidable political alliance in Zambia because every opposition leader wants to be the president of the country.

Dr Mumba said political alliances should be spearheaded by people.

“I wish to announce that I shall stand for president of the Republic of Zambia in 2021. CLICK TO READ MORE