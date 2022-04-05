All eligible teachers should apply – Kasanda

PRISCILLA MWILA, MELODY MUPETA

Lusaka, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has encouraged eligible candidates to look out for the teacher recruitment advertisement in the press today and apply for jobs.

In a statement yesterday, chief Government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda urged the media to publicise information on the recruitment of 30,000 teachers so that no-one is left behind.

Ms Kasanda, who is Minister of Information and Media, said the recruitment is unsurpassed in Zambia’s history because a huge number of teachers will be employed in a single year.

“Tomorrow [today] marks yet another landmark development in the history of our country with the new dawn government in the driving seat, the start of recruitment of 30,000 teachers.

“The recruitment is being done at district level. It is, therefore, the duty of community radio stations, being closest to the people, to provide accurate and updated information to communities,” Ms Kasanda.

She said education authorities at district level can use radio stations to explain modalities and other requirements that have to be followed for one to apply.

Ms Kasanda said Government wants all eligible citizens to have an opportunity to apply for jobs, hence its commitment to ensuring that