All-Comer s Meet grows

DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

IT SEEMS these are good times for the Zambia Athletics (ZA). While still delighting in runner Rhodah Njovu’s qualification for the Olympics, three countries have so far confirmed their participation in next month’s Zambia Athletics (ZA) AllComers Meet. Yet, that is not all. The annual

Lafarge Lusaka Marathon has received World Athletics recognition. With the past All-Runners Meet seeing 100m specialist Njobvu qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, ZA has upgraded the next event set for April 10 at Heroes Stadium to an international meet with the United Arab Emirates, Namibia

and Malawi so far confirming their participation. ZA president Elias Mpondela said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that they decided to upgrade the event to provide competition to the local athletes who are in the race to CLICK TO READ MORE