Alick Nkhata bridge reconstructed

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WORKS on the Alick Nkhata flyover bridge, to address concerns raised by various stakeholders, will be completed in the next three weeks.

Engineering consultant and designer of the bridge Sabelo Moyo said at a briefing yesterday that works on the bridge are being done according to recommendations from the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ).

Mr Moyo said EIZ recommended, among other things, that overloaded vehicles carrying loads weighing over four tonnes should not be allowed to pass over the bridge.

The Alick Nkhata flyover bridge recently came under debate, with EIZ stating that it should be brought down because CLICK TO READ MORE