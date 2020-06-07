Alfred and Adinasi Nawa’s 50 years of marital bliss

HOW WE MET with DOREEN NAWA

IT ALL started at a communal water point in Lusaka’s Matero Township for Alfred Nawa and Adinasi Phiri, now Mr and Mrs Nawa.

Adinasi had just relocated to Lusaka to visit her elder brother.

One morning in April 1970, Adinasi decided to fetch water from the communal tap, and there she met Alfred.

Without saying a word, Alfred noticed the beauty in Adinasi and that was enough to spark the desire in him to propose marriage to her.

The two kept on meeting at the usual water point. One day Alfred gathered the courage and opened up to Adinasi about his intentions to marry her.

“We met and he told me he wanted to marry me. I told him I cannot say anything until he visits my older brother, the one I was staying with,” Adinasi says.

Alfred decided to heed Adinasi’s advice and one day he approached her brother to seek authority to marry Adinasi.

But when Alfred got there to break the ice, Adinasi’s brother refused, saying she could not marry someone from another tribe.

Alfred is Lozi from Mongu and Adinasi is Chewa from Chadiza in Eastern Province.

This did not go well with Adinasi, who had now grown a liking for Alfred and was looking forward to getting married.

So, Adinasi and Alfred kept on pursuing other avenues to achieve their intended goal of being husband and