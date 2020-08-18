Alexander Grey Zulu: Embodiment of humility

Mr Zulu, who died in Lusaka on Sunday, was one of the country’s freedom fighters and post-Independence government leaders; an embodiment of the most unique virtues to leadership anchored on humanity.

He represented the first generation of politicians who sacrificed their all to ensure that Zambia enjoys the political and economic freedom which is currently prevailing.

Throughout his tenure in Government, Mr Zulu espoused hardwork and dedication, and was a symbol of ultimate humility.

Tributes made by several people after his passing point to Zulu’s generation having been honest and selfless to the service of the country. Add a humanist virtue to his approach to governance and you get who they really were.

These values clearly stand out.

One of the founders of Zambia, a great nation, Mr Zulu and his peers sought to liberate the country and later safeguard its sovereignty as well as territorial integrity.

So were leaders of his generation that they believed that as long as Zambia’s neighbours such as Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe (then Southern Rhodesia) were not liberated, the country’s independence was not complete.

Yet, as a newly-independent State, it was easier for Mr Zulu’s Cabinet to concentrate on consolidating the fruits of freedom.

But they embarked on helping other countries to gain independence as well and this did not come on a silver plate as Zambia suffered consequences by being attacked by the imperialists hell-bent on illegitimately holding to power.

Mr Zulu’s generation did that because they believed that Africans shared a common history, which had to be preserved through liberation.

They believed in unity of purpose and worked very hard to galvanise Zambians, southern Africa and the continent as a whole through the spirit of Ubuntu.

Not only was Mr Zulu and his generation of leaders selfless and honest but they were the truest servants of the people.

Mr Zulu himself was an extremely down-to-earth leader, not given to indulgence but love and care for those he was assigned to lead.

There are many lessons from Mr Zulu, which the current generation of leaders and youths will do well to embrace.

Among the many values Mr Zulu espoused was hardwork. He was in the first Cabinet after Independence and served diligently until UNIP bequeathed power to the Movement of Multi-party Democracy in 1991.

He was one person President Kenneth Kaunda could count on, hence he served in so many portfolios without complaining.

Little wonder he rose to become the secretary general of the party, a lofty position in the UNIP government.

He was loyal to the system and Dr Kaunda to the bone such that he could not even be shaken by the short-lived coup of 1990.

His kind are very difficult to find because he put country above self.

Mr Zulu was a gentleman and giant, humble in his service to motherland.

Although we do not talk ill of the dead, there is genuinely nothing bad to say about Mr Zulu, the humblest politician of his era.

Those close to him say he never grumbled or betrayed his friend Dr Kaunda, no matter the circumstances.

Zulu exhibited patriotism, selfless service and humility in disposition. He oozed the virtue of service to the nation without putting self-aggrandisement first.

Young people, leaders and those aspiring for leadership should emulate him and serve selflessly for the good of mother Zambia.

He had so much wisdom that he was what one of Africa’s finest novelists, Chinua Achebe, should have had in mind, rather proverbially, when he wrote: “What an old man sees while sitting a young man cannot see while standing”.

Well, Mr Zulu may no longer be seated but his legacy will everlastingly stand tall.