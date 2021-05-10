Alex Ng’onga comes back to haunt Power

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Arthur Davies Stadium

Kitwe

POWER 0 NKANA 2

THE warning was there, at least from Indeni coach Mwenya Chipepo, who previously worked at Power Dynamos.

He was likely to come back to haunt them.

Not surprising, some Power supporters turned on coach Perry Mutapa after outcast striker Alex Ng’onga scored in the dying minutes to help Nkana to a victory over his boyhood club.

The story is well known. It started with a fall-out between Mutapa and Ng’onga when the player was at Power before he terminated his contract to join Nkana.

Yesterday, he was the one smiling after being on the winning side, scoring a goal at the death to extend Power’s winless run to seven games and pile pressure on Mutapa.

However, the coach had none of it and at full time delivered a classic Mutapa interview, throwing a dig at Ng’onga and Power fans.

"It does not hurt," he said. "It hurts when people who claim to know football that one player scores. I think this is his second goal this season, had some games at Power Dynamos, maybe in a season I don't remember him scoring more than