Alcohol abuse worries mayor

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

ALCOHOL abuse retards personal and national development, Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has warned.

About 3.3 million people die every year globally because of alcohol abuse.

Mr Mwale said no meaningful development can take place at personal and national levels if citizens, especially young people, continue to abuse alcohol with impunity.

He commended the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) Zambia Eastern Network for being proactive in sensitising people in the region against alcohol abuse.

Mr Mwale said the local authority will continue to support the fight against alcohol abuse.

He said this when a team of SAAPA Zambia Eastern Network paid a courtesy call on him at his office on