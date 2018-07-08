Alcohol abuse should be curbed

THE level of drunkenness in our country has been a matter of concern for some time now.

It is not an exaggeration that the youth start their day at a drinking place from as early as 08:00 hours.

By evening, they are drunk after spending their time or squandering their hard-earned cash at a drinking place.

With the resurfacing of highly intoxicating alcohol sachets commonly known as tujilijili, the need to come up with decisive measures to ensure this liquor is inaccessible to those who abuse it is now more urgent than before.

Government in 2012 banned the production, supply, sale and consumption of tujilijili.

However, it is baffling that the liquor finds its way on to the market and is being sold in public places.

Last Friday, Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale warned against the illegal production and trading of tujilijili.

The minister was speaking in response to Nangoma Member of Parliament Boyd Hamusonde (independent), who wanted to know whether Government had lifted the ban on the production, supply, sale and consumption of the tujilijili.

In his response, Mr Mwale told the House that there were indications the liquor on the market was probably coming from neighbouring countries such as Malawi and Tanzania, where they are not banned.

He further added that some of the liquor was probably produced in Zambia.

We realise that Government has been taking measures against the production and trading of the liquor, but all the same, there is need to intensify efforts to rid it off the public domain.

The continued consumption of tujilijili spells a lot of danger on the health of those who consume it.

We live in communities where we see some of them deteriorate in health and, in some unfortunate cases, these individuals lose their lives.

Sometimes, consumers can end up being confined to rehabilitation centres where Government spends huge finances to reform them.

For those who are in employment and are addicted to the liquor, we have seen how man hours are squandered in absenteeism, resulting in low productivity.

The abuse of tujilijili is despite laws against the production, supply, trading and consumption being in place. We urge the police and other wings which are tasked to enforce the laws to double their efforts to stop the abuse.

The police can also work in collaboration with the Liquor Traders Association of Zambia or Zambia Consumers Association to educate their members and ensure tujilijili do not make their way onto the market.

On the other hand, the councils, as an entities involved with liquor issues, should increase their efforts in inspecting trading places and enforcing their by-laws so that tujilijili are out of reach.

There is also need to strengthen surveillance at borders to prevent tujilijili from finding their way into our country.

Every life matters and God intends his people to be productive and keep away from vices that take away their abilities and worth, like alcohol abuse.

And President Edgar Lungu, in his address in March on the ‘Progress made on the Application of National Values’ expressed concern at alcohol abuse, which he said the youth are bound to resort to when they are idle.

The fact that the youth do not have jobs should not send them to seek solace in alcohol.

There are some youth who have started from small beginnings and today they are big people in our nation who are contributing to national development; the youth of today can get life lessons from such men and women.