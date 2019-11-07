Albino’s hand stolen

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe and MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD albino girl of Mutupa farm area in Kitwe on Tuesday midnight abducted by unknown people who later cut off her hand and pulled out some hair before they fled with the body parts.

Dorothy Mulenga, a grade one pupil at Mutupa Community School across Kafue River, is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after being attacked by the three men around 24:00 hours.