Albinos bury unclaimed member

THE Albino Foundation of Zambia has claimed and buried an unidentified albino who was recently found dead in Chipata with some body parts missing.

The body of the man, aged between 17 and 20, was in the Chipata Central Hospital mortuary for two weeks without being claimed by anyone for burial.

Police picked the body from Yamene Farm on Chipata-Lundazi road and it had no tongue, eyes and arms