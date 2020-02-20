Alarmists in trouble

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu expects law enforcement agencies to visit individuals who seem to know more about the gassing than Government so that they can help unlock the mystery surrounding the heinous crime.

The head of State is concerned about the increasing number of unguarded statements in the media by members of the ruling and opposition parties and individuals, and yet they know where to report such acts of crime to.