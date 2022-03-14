Al Ahli Tripoli complete double over Zambian envoys

ROBINSON KUNDA, National Heroes Stadium

Lusaka

ZANACO 2 AL AHLI 3

ZANACO’S elimination from the Confederation Cup was yesterday confirmed by Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli after the former lost their fourth straight match in Group A.

Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu was happy that his team managed to score their first goals in the competition but felt his players could have done better.

“We could have done better and we could have gotten a penalty. It’s just unfortunate that the last goal came in the way it did,” Kaindu said after the match.

He said the team played better than in previous matches and did not lose the ball unnecessarily.

Clumsy defending cost Zanaco maximum points as Al Ahli completed a double over CLICK TO READ MORE