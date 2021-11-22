Akafumba drops political position

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) faction president Josephs Akafumba says there is nothing unusual about him being appointed permanent secretary as a political leader because he has now automatically ceased to be a politician to become a civil servant in the new government. Mr Akafumba, who was appointed Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary, says that he hasn't left any leadership vacuum in the NDC because he groomed many people to take over from him. He says he is now a civil servant, a position that requires professionalism and that there is no way he can continue with politics. "It is practically impossible for one to be a civil servant at PS (permanent secretary) level and at the same time head