Airtel Zambia unleashes TV station

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

AIRTEL Zambia has launched a television, which is digital-supported with a wide range of channels, with the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) saying it will ensure professional broadcasting of content is enhanced in the wake of digitisation.

IBA director general Josephine Mapoma said the advancement in technology has brought about new ways of creating media content and platforms such as mobile service which are now able to broadcast and, as such, the development in technology has out-passed the development in the regulatory framework.

Ms Mapoma said IBA is working around modalities of repealing and CLICK TO READ MORE