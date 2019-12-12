Airtel wants customers to receive value for money

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

TO improve and provide better network services, Airtel Zambia Plc has invested over US$120 million in the upgrading of its operations in the last three years.

Managing director Apoorva Mehrotra said information and communications technology (ICT) services have become critical in the development of economies.

Mr Mehrotra said in an interview on Tuesday that Airtel will continue sticking to the goals of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) and the Vision 2030 by providing affordable access to life-enhancing services to underprivileged communities CLICK TO READ MORE