ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

AIRTEL Networks Zambia Plc has introduced non expiry bundles and slashed the data Pay As You Go (PAYG) rate by 95 percent.

PAYG is where a subscriber gets to browse from the main account once the available data bundle is depleted.

Managing director Apoorva Mehrotra said the PAYG rate had been slashed from K1.05 per one mobile-bundle (MB) to K0.10 per MB, translating into K0.95 reduction CLICK TO READ MORE