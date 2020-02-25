Airtel relishes 4G network expansion

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

AIRTEL Zambia managing director Apoorva Mehrotra is upbeat about the expansion of the 4G network and says “now is the right time to take it to every part of Zambia”.

Mr Mehrotra’s desire is to see the 4G internet speed become accessible to every part of the country so that ‘no one is left behind’.

To this end, the mobile telecommunication network has been upgrading its network infrastructure to improve service delivery since the launch of Airtel 100 percent 4G Konse.

Airtel has invested US$120 million in the last three years in augmenting its network, culminating in the Airtel 100 percent 4G Konse.

The company, in addition, launched the affordability drive, which resulted into further reduction of its flagship Soche bundle and rolled out a package called Ikali to suit every pocket.

“We believe that information and communication technology are vital infrastructure on which the development of the country hinges. Research shows that for every 10 percent increase in the penetration of high speed internet, the GDP of the country expands by CLICK TO READ MORE