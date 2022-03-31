Airtel profit after tax rises to K693 million

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

AIRTEL Networks Zambia Plc posted an increase in profit after tax of K693 million for the financial year 2021, attributing the good performance to revenue growth, strong operating efficiencies and appreciation of the Kwacha.

In 2020, Airtel Networks managed K341 million.

The company yesterday held its annual general meeting where it discussed with shareholders the approved audited results for the period ending December 31, 2021.

In a statement issued by head of corporate communications Yuyo Kambikambi, other factors that led to the growth of its business include increased investments in network infrastructure and distribution, especially in rural areas, and the development of affordable products and services.

Airtel’s customer base also increased by 19 percent, with total revenues going up by 37.8 percent.

During the annual general meeting, the board recommended a final dividend of K2.40 per share to be paid to all ordinary shareholders on its register at the close of business on or about April 29, 2022.

Airtel Network board of directors chairperson Monica Musonda said the company will continue to invest in products and services to satisfy its customers and shareholders.

We had a fruitful and most engaging annual general meeting, where we highlighted how our business has continued to perform exceptionally well in the face of global and local challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms Musonda said.

"As a business, we remain on track to achieving our goals and ensuring that we continue to invest in products and