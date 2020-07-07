Airtel Money platform hits 3 million customers

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

CUSTOMER subscriber base on the Airtel Money platform has risen to three million from 480,000 three years ago as digital platforms continue to take centre stage in financial inclusion.

Airtel Money director James Chona said this on Sunday during a programme on Diamond Television dubbed “How Airtel Money is helping customers during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Mr Chona said acceptance for mobile money platforms has continued to increase, especially in the awake of the coronavirus.

This is because of the convenience associated with usage of