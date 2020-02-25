Airtel Mobile, NATSAVE in wallet-to-bank deal

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

AIRTEL Mobile Commerce Zambia Limited says the interlinking of the financial sector to digital technologies will not only bridge the digital divide but enhance the use of such services.

Airtel Money director James Chona said to broaden access to financial services, National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) has partnered with Airtel Mobile Commerce Zambia Limited to launch its wallet-to-bank and bank-to-wallet services in Zambia.

The partnership is aimed at providing appropriate and quality financing that is both accessible and affordable to low-income