Airtel Mobile Money users not security conscious

ESTHER MSETEKA, CHISOMO HAKUBEZA

Lusaka

AIRTEL Mobile Commerce Zambia Limited is saddened that some mobile money users are not yet security conscious with the use of the product.

Airtel Money director James Chona attributed this to low literacy and product awareness levels as it has not dawned that the subscriber identification module (SIM) card is now literally a bank account and needs to be guarded jealously.

Mr Chona has, therefore, called for speed regulatory-driven campaigns to help educate the public on the importance of understanding operations and benefits of the mobile money services CLICK TO READ MORE