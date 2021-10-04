Airmen rediscover winning formula

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, MUTAKILA MUKUNSA

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ARROWS 1 EAGLES 0

RED Arrows yesterday picked the first win of the season after beating Green Eagles in a Week Six match at Nkoloma Stadium.

Arrows got a vital goal in the 20th minute through Chrispin Sakulanda, who was put through by Felix Bulaya.

Despite Arrows scoring early in the game, Eagles did not give up and continued to press in search of a leveller but it never came.

Eagles wasted clear chances with the closest coming from Anos Tembo in the 35 minute who received a pass in the box but he ballooned his shot.

On resumption, Arrows continued to attack but still they could not find the back of the net.

As pressure mounted, Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi made two changes, resting Gozon Mutale and Elvis Lumbe for Caesar Hakaluba and Ronnel Manyanga respectively, and the changes brought life for the visitors as they CLICK TO READ MORE