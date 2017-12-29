Air ticket sales to bring $500 million

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE soon-to-be re-established Zambia Airways is expected to inject about US$500 million into the economy through ticket sales, Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba has disclosed.

Mr Mushimba said once the national airline starts operating, Zambia will have the potential to earn up to 50 percent of the US$1.5 billion revenue generated from air ticket sales.

Currently, Zambia is being serviced by more than 10 foreign carriers transporting 1.5 million passengers per annum and accruing in excess of approximately US$1.5 billion through ticket sales per annum.