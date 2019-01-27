Aim for global success, athletes told

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere has challenged athletes to strive to compete with the cream de la cream globally in a quest to reach the ceiling in their respective fields.

And polocrosse national team captain Damian Harries was crowned sportsman-of-the-year beating bodybuilder Sylvester Mwila and motor rally driver Muna Sign Junior while runner Niddy Mangilishi and equestrian Bunty Howard won the sportswoman and young sportswoman-of-the-year awards, respectively.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/