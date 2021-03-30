Agro markets Work for Nutrition project lures 21,000

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

OVER 21,000 smallholder farmers have benefited from the ‘Making agricultural markets work for nutrition’ pilot project in Kabwe, Mazabuka, Mongu and Mumbwa.

Musika managing director Reuben Banda said the organisation is also supporting 27 small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) under the project resulting in the establishment of over 400 points of access for nutritious foods by SMEs.

Mr Banda said in an interview recently that Musika’s strategy involves the provision of technical and early stage financial support to mitigate the risk of developing, testing and taking to CLICK TO READ MORE