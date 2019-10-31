Agritech to tackle farmers’ challenges

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

TO address challenges affecting farmers, the Agritech Expo will next year focus on providing sustainable solutions that will boost the growth of the agriculture sector in Zambia.

Agritech Zambia business development director Liam Beckett said farmers need to be provided with answers to help them withstand challenges affecting productivity such as drought, heat wave, load-shedding and lack of access to modern farming machinery and irrigation equipment.

Mr Beckett said next year’s exhibition will introduce new farming technologies aimed at enhancing climate change adaption, improving the CLICK TO READ MORE