Agriculture sector in $80 million inputs scheme boost

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

TO enhance national food security and support Government’s economic diversification agenda, an US$81 million private sector-led input support scheme has been launched to benefit 120 commercial and 250,000 small-scale farmers in Zambia.

African Green Resources (AGR) and its partners will provide farm inputs and modern technology to wheat and soya bean Zambian farmers in exchange for grain.

About US$55 million will be channelled to fertiliser while US$26 million will be invested in value addition (of wheat and soya bean), stock feed and expansion of silos