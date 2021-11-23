Agriculture officers get ginger, garlic cultivation tips

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

FRUITS and Vegetables Association of Zambia (FVAZ) has embarked on training agriculture officers on the cultivation of ginger and garlic.

Association president Bernard Sikuyongana said in an interview recently that the training of agriculture officers will enable them to train farmers to grow ginger and garlic on a large scale.

Mr Sikuyongana said the country has a favourable environment which can support the cultivation of the two crops.

“We have started training agriculture officers from various provinces so that they can in turn train farmers on how to cultivate ginger and garlic,” he said.

Mr Sikuyongana said demand for the two crops is high as a 10-kilogramme bag of garlic is imported at CLICK TO READ MORE