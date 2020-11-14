‘Agriculture is the way to go’

STEVEN MVULA

Chongwe

AGRICULTURE can easily lift people out of poverty hence Government’s resolve to support the sector, President Edgar Lungu has said.

He says Government will always support the agriculture sector because of its immense potential to create jobs and reduce poverty, among citizens.

He said this yesterday when he flagged off the inaugural export to China of Zambian-grown fresh blueberry fruits by Zambezi Berry Company.

Zambia becomes the only country in the Southern African Development Community to have a share of the blueberry market in China.

President Lungu said collaboration between Government and private stakeholders should be encouraged.

He said the private sector should work with Government to transform the agriculture sector to one which is diversified, export oriented, private sector-led and resilient to climate change.

President Lungu is happy that the country is positioning itself to compete for a larger share of the blueberry market in China.