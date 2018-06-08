Agri-business sector poised to grow

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S agri-business sector is poised to grow further due to the stability in the economy following favourable macro-economic measures put in place by Government.Zambeef Products Plc chairman Jacob Mwanza said this year, the economy has been relatively stable supported by tight fiscal and monetary control by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Zambia.

Dr Mwanza said this is against the volatile economic conditions in Zambia over the previous two years citing sharp depreciation of the Kwacha against the United States dollar and relatively high inflation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/