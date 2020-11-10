AGCO aids smallholder farmers with K900,000

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF) has provided K900,000 (about US$45,000) to 1,000 smallholder farmers across the country through provision of inputs and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to address hunger in the wake of coronavirus.

AAF project specialist John Agboola said the project is being implemented by its partner, Self Help Africa (SHA), which has direct contact with farmers and has identified their needs.

Mr Agboola said the farming community is one of the sectors negatively affected in terms of income.

“AAF is interested in Africa especially Zambia that is why we have the AGCO Future Farm here to provide classroom and online training for aspiring farmers across Africa.

"We have come up with a programme called COVID-19 Aid and we have donated US$45,000 through SHA to support farmers in addressing hunger and