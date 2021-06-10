AGA: Combating financial crimes in Africa

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

ABOUT June 2019, a young woman working for Barclays Bank Zambia (before it changed its name to Absa) allegedly gained access to the vault, laid her hands on over US$400,000 cash and vanished. Pamela Gondwe became an instant social media hit, and both local and international law enforcement agencies got on her trail. Almost exactly two years later, the case is still active, as Pamela is still a fugitive. She is believed to have slipped out of the country with her Nigerian boyfriend. While Pamela Gondwe's whereabouts remain unknown, the case presents a typical example of one of the challenges law enforcement agencies face in reining in suspects who escape beyond their area of jurisdiction. And for a long time, international crime syndicates – drug lords, terrorists and human traffickers – have used the lack of collaboration among law enforcement agencies in different countries as a loophole to escape the law. It is a global challenge that organisations like the Attorney General Alliance – Africa (AGA) are now trying to overcome. AGA, which was founded in 2016, seeks to establish and foster robust relationships with justice and law enforcement agencies and officials throughout Africa in order to support the rule of law and combat transnational criminal activities. AGA collaborates with African ministries of justice, attorneys general, solicitors general, and public prosecution agencies to share knowledge and experience in