AG weighs in on ZIALE

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

REQUIREMENTS to study law in some universities are compromised, hence the poor performance of some students at the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE). Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says some students are unable to effectively read or write, yet they are accepted at some higher learning institutions to study law. To enhance performance at ZIALE, Mr Kabesha has implored the institution to consider introducing enrolment tests. Only one out of 394 students who sat the most recent final ZIALE examination passed, with some stakeholders accusing the institution of ‘stealing’ tuition fees from students. Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Abyudi Shonga said the high failure rate at ZIALE is due to the institution’s desire to have qualified and well-trained lawyers. University of Zambia (UNZA) vice-chancellor Luke Mumba said the results raise a lot of questions on the credibility of the examiner, adding that it has nothing to do with half-baked students.

But Mr Kabesha said in an interview with journalists that initially, ZIALE used to only admit students from one institution for fear of compromising its standards. “We are coming from a background where CLICK TO READ MORE