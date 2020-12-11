AG says those saying 30 days too few should request for extension

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

FORMER and serving ministers who feel the 30 days deadline to reimburse allowances and salaries they earned when they remained in office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 is inadequate should return to court and request for an extension because the decision is binding.

Former Works and Supply Minister Yamfwa Mukanga, his Copperbelt counterpart Mwenya Musenge and Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale, among others, feel the time frame set by the Constitutional Court to return the money is short.

But Attorney General Likando Kalaluka says Government will adhere to the deadline specified by the court.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Kalaluka said those who feel constrained by the stated period are free to go back to court and ask for more time.